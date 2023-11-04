MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver was seriously injured and Kronenberger Park is closed following a crash Saturday in Meriden, according to State Police.

Troop I responded to a crash on I-691, near the Preston Ave Exit, at 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The vehicle went off the road and the driver sustained serious injuries.

Kronenberger Park has been closed as a result of the vehicle rolling onto the soccer field. All activities scheduled to be held at the park have been canceled.

State police report that some lanes on Rt 66 will be closed throughout the afternoon for repairs.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News8 for more details as they come in.