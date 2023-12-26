NEW HAVEN. Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday marks the start of Kwanzaa.

It’s an annual weeklong celebration of African-American culture which culminates on New Year’s Day.

There are events all around the state. This includes in New Haven, where the Black and Hispanic Caucus held a kinara lighting at city hall.

Each candlestick represents one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. The first is dedicated to unity.

“It’s a good opportunity for kids to see, my children and the children of New Haven, to see that we can come together,” said Pamela Campbell of New Haven. “This is all positive. It’s promoting unity. It’s promoting love. And it’s promoting community.”

It’s estimated that about 12.5 million people in the United States celebrate Kwanzaa each year.