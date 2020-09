NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for something to do with your family on Labor Day, an outdoor concert is happening today in New Haven.

It’s called Music Amidst The Pandemic and classical artists from Yale and UConn are expected to perform. Be sure to bring your mask and practice social distanicng.

Organizers say CDC guidelines will be observed. The concert starts at 5 p.m. on the lawn of Whitney Walk on 496 Whitney Avenue in New Haven.