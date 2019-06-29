Lakewood Waterfront in Waterbury closed due to high levels of bacteria

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Lakewood Waterfront in Waterbury is closed for the weekend due to high amounts of bacteria in the water, according to Mayor Neil O’Leary.

Mayor O’Leary took to Facebook to make the announcement Friday, saying the water was tested as scheduled on Friday morning, and bacteria levels came in higher than normal. The lake was then closed immediately.

Another water sample testing will happen on Monday. The lake will remain closed until further notice.

The cause of the high levels of bacteria is not known, but the lake has closed in the past due to the bacteria.