Tropical Storm Elsa: Landslide impacts train service in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews in West Haven have responded to a landslide under train tracks during Tropical Storm Elsa on Friday.

West Haven Emergency Management Director Joe Soto told News 8 that the landslide appeared under train tracks on Callegari Drive.

Tropical Storm Elsa causes railway, flight delays across CT

The landslide is impacting Metro-North trains. All trains have been diverted from the area.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and Governor Ned Lamont took a tour of the damage after Elsa’s heavy rains washed away mud and soil feet from an active MTA track.

Officials say they’re lucky no one got hurt.

The MTA says its inspectors confirmed no track issues. But Senator Blumenthal is not happy with that decision.

In a statement to News 8, MNR President Catherine Rinaldi said of the mudslide, “The washout of the embankment adjacent to track four did not directly affect the track structure. Our Track Department has confirmed all trains are safe to operate over the track in this location. Additionally, we will have our drainage engineer review the area and work with the adjacent property owner to re-establish the embankment to ensure that the tracks are protected from future storm events.”

As of Friday evening, the trains are running again in the area.