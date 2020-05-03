‘It’s raining black ash’: New Haven FD extinguish large brush fire at Tweed Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire Department was on the scene of a large brush fire at Tweed New Haven Airport Sunday afternoon.

Black smoke could be seen for miles around the airport. Multiple engines responded to the scene to fight the blaze.

Multiple witnesses living within a mile of the fire told News 8 it looked like it was raining ash in their neighborhoods for about 30 minutes while fire crews battled the blaze.

Viewer Victor Lopez saying on Facebook, “All the ash blew for about a mile, landed in yards and on the streets. It was raining black ash for about 30 minutes.”

Another viewer, Vincent Borzillo, echoed the experience.

Tweed Airport reported the fire was extinguished around 4:30 p.m.

“Thank you to New Haven Fire for their quick response and action. The fire was not caused by a plane, and the airport will re-open once we clear the runway of ash debris around 5 p.m,” Tweed said on Twitter.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for details as they become available.

