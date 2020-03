NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A large police presence has closed a road in North Haven on Wednesday morning.

North Haven police tweeted at around 9:30 a.m. that police activity has closed Sackett Point Road, near Maple Avenue. According to police, the incident was in regard to a medical issue.

Police say there is no threat to the public. The scene is expected to be cleared shortly.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.