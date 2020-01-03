Breaking News
Large police presence on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia
State and local police investigation underway on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia

New Haven

by: Brian Spyros

Posted: / Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a large police presence on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia early Friday morning. State Police detectives and Ansonia police are on the scene.

A portion of the road is closed. News 8 reached out to Ansonia police, and they say this is a State Police case. When News 8 reached out to State Police, they said it is a use of force incident being investigated by Ansonia Police.

Christine Holloway was found dead in her home on December 2 on Myrtle Street. She died from blunt force trauma. Her 1-year-old daughter Vanessa Morales has been missing ever since.

Related: PD: Baby seen at Bridgeport Hospital not missing Ansonia girl, Vanessa Morales

No word on if this investigation is connected to Christine Holloway’s death or Vanessa’s disappearance.

No other information has been confirmed.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

