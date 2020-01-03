State and local police investigation underway on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a large police presence on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia early Friday morning. State Police detectives and Ansonia police are on the scene.

A portion of the road is closed. News 8 reached out to Ansonia police, and they say this is a State Police case. When News 8 reached out to State Police, they said it is a use of force incident being investigated by Ansonia Police.

Christine Holloway was found dead in her home on December 2 on Myrtle Street. She died from blunt force trauma. Her 1-year-old daughter Vanessa Morales has been missing ever since.

No word on if this investigation is connected to Christine Holloway’s death or Vanessa’s disappearance.

No other information has been confirmed.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.