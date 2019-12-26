Breaking News
CT Post Mall closed after 'huge fight' breaks out, city officials say
CT Post Mall closed after 'huge fights' break out, city officials say

New Haven

by: Kaylee Merchak

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Post Mall closed early Thursday after a fight broke out.

City officials told News 8 that a “huge fight” broke out at the mall, closing it.

The incident was first reported before 6 p.m.

Milford police are receiving help from Stratford police and Connecticut State Police.

Shoppers told News 8 they were asked to leave and are having issues getting out of parking lots.

The incident came weeks after two shopping centers implemented curfews during the holiday season after two fights at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

On Dec. 26, 2018, the mall also closed early after several fights that involved multiple teenagers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

