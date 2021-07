NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven immigrant who took sanctuary in a church for nearly two years has been given a stay of removal from ICE.

Nelson Pinos left the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church on the New Haven Green in 2019 so he could continue to support his family.

His one-year case will give his attorney more to look at, another motion to reopen his case.

Pinos has lived in the U.S. for 29 years.