NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The last movie theater in New Haven is approaching the end of the road after the theater announced its plan to permanently close by mid-October.

Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas has provided movie entertainment to New Haven residents for almost 20 years. However, the company said that the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing its closure.

Bow Tie Partners, the owner of Temple Square, announced that the space for the theater will be redeveloped into something else. According to Bow Tie Partners, they have not decided what will replace the theater, but there are talks of creating a new entertainment spot.

“We are very much looking forward to remaining a part of the vibrant and exciting

downtown New Haven business community and look forward to announcing our future plans

when we have finished our analysis of alternative uses.” Ben Moss, CEO of Bow Tie

Partners said.

Moss also clarified that Temple Square Apartments will still operate and may even benefit from the theater’s redevelopment.

Over the last 19 years, the theater has shown thousands of films.

“We offer our sincere thanks and appreciation to all of our loyal customers who, over the past 19

years have seen over 2,000 films at Criterion Cinemas,” Moss said.

Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas is located at 86 Temple St. and will be showing its last movie on Thursday, Oct. 12.