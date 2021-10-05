Lawmakers push for funding to revamp walking, biking trails in Connecticut

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – While much of the focus on infrastructure has to do with roads, rails, and bridges, there is also a big need to invest in Connecticut’s walking and biking trails.

Not even a gloomy Tuesday can stop joggers and cyclists from taking advantage of the Farmington Canal Trail. It’s just one of many trails across the state where the race is on to make improvements.

The funding for Connecticut’s biking trails is tied up in the Infrastructure Bill currently under consideration. Local lawmakers are working to make sure that $5.3 billion is coming to CT.

City and state officials say investing in jogging and bike trails is a good idea because it’s an investment in the state economy. Cycling advocates are excited about what’s going on and appreciate the improvements along the trail such as the artwork.

Meanwhile, the journey to complete will wrap up in December of 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Lawmakers push for funding to revamp walking, biking trails in Connecticut

News /

New Haven Police dealing with another problem: noise complaints

News /

¿Qué pasa? 5 de Octubre de 2021: Titulares populares del día

News /

Nyberg: Experience healing powers at Healing Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in Guilford

News /

New Haven faces bill of at least $100K in police overtime to monitor East Coastin event, plans to bill organizer

News /

Quinnipiac professor breaks down magnitude of worldwide Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp outage

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss