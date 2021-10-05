Lawmakers push for funding to revamp walking, biking trails in Connecticut

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – While much of the focus on infrastructure has to do with roads, rails, and bridges, there is also a big need to invest in Connecticut’s walking and biking trails.

Not even a gloomy Tuesday can stop joggers and cyclists from taking advantage of the Farmington Canal Trail. It’s just one of many trails across the state where the race is on to make improvements.

The funding for Connecticut’s biking trails is tied up in the Infrastructure Bill currently under consideration. Local lawmakers are working to make sure that $5.3 billion is coming to CT.

City and state officials say investing in jogging and bike trails is a good idea because it’s an investment in the state economy. Cycling advocates are excited about what’s going on and appreciate the improvements along the trail such as the artwork.

Meanwhile, the journey to complete will wrap up in December of 2022.