NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new push is underway to get more state money allocated for urban school districts. Thursday morning, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities unveiled its ad campaign in support of a bill lawmakers are currently considering.

One ad is designed to pull on the heartstrings. It shows a closeup of a young girl, with a voiceover that says you can support state education spending, “Or look her in the eyes and tell her, ‘Sorry, you don’t get the same chance at success.'”

“I am one of those kids. I have lived those experiences,” said Dr. Madeline Negron, who has been appointed to take over as New Haven’s school superintendent July first. “As a student, in the classroom, at central office, and now about to lead an entire district.”

Cities say that is happening because local property taxes fund more than half of the education costs in Connecticut. Urban districts have higher costs and poorer people.

“The families in New London find themselves fighting for the scraps, trying to fund our education and trying to fund our needs,” said Mayor Michael Passero (D-New London)

Urban school district leaders say suburban districts spend much more per student, but cities already have much higher property tax rates. Their taxpayers are tapped out, so the only way to get the money they need is from the state. House Bill 5003 would accelerate increases in the state’s Education Cost Sharing grant.

“We can’t continue to tax people to death to continue funding even more money and more resources into an education system where people can’t afford their homes,” said Mayor Erin Stewart (R-New Britain). “What good does that do?”

Another ad stresses how popular and bipartisan HB 5003 is. Some advocates want the state to allocate $300 million for it. Governor Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) says state funding has already gone up during his administration.

“We’ve increased it every year that I’ve been here. We’re increasing it again in our current budget,” Lamont said. “They’d like us to do more. That’s in addition to the $700 million in federal money that’s still to be invested. So, we have a lot to talk about.”They have less than six weeks to do that talking. The legislative session ends June 7.