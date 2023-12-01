NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mayor Justin Elicker will join other organizers and lawmakers to announce the opening of three new winter warming centers in New Haven.

The new warming centers will be located at Upon This Rock Ministries (130 Orchard St.), The 180 Center (438 East St.), and Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church (242 Dixwell Ave.).

These new centers, along with the other seasonal shelters that are operating throughout the city help those in need of overnight shelter during the cold winter weather.

All shelters will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and extended hours will be added based on extreme cold weather protocols. Blankets, food, and drinks will also be provided at the centers.

To see a full list of all warming centers in New Haven, click here.