Lawsuit filed by family of 19-year-old shot and killed by state trooper in West Haven

New Haven

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a man shot and killed by a state trooper nearly two years ago in West Haven has filed a lawsuit.

Mubarak Soulemane was being pursued by law enforcement for his alleged involvement in a carjacking in Norwalk on Jan. 15, 2020. He led police on a chase into West Haven. Authorities said the 19-year-old had a knife when they approached him.

CT State Police releases body camera footage from officer-involved shooting in West Haven

His family said he suffered from mental illness.

An attorney for the Soulemane family said the lawsuit was required to preserve the two-year statute of limitations for the negligence claims against police.

Vigil held for Mubarak Soulemane in West Haven, one year after his death

Trooper Brian North, who fatally shot Soulemane, the City of West Haven, and other members of law enforcement are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

News 8 reached out to the City of West Haven, Connecticut State Police, the Office of the Chief States Attorney for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Yale doctor pushes for Lamont to reinstate statewide indoor mask mandate

News /

Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to protect yourself from holiday scammers

News /

Santa joins Wolcott PD, CASA to spread holiday cheer at Nutmeg Farms

News /

Restaurants taking another hit as COVID cases spike

News /

New Haven staple, Libby's Italian Pastry Shop, reveals new, modern renovation

News /

2 men shot on Grand Avenue in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss