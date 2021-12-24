Lawsuit filed by family of 19-year-old shot and killed by state trooper in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a man shot and killed by a state trooper nearly two years ago in West Haven has filed a lawsuit.

Mubarak Soulemane was being pursued by law enforcement for his alleged involvement in a carjacking in Norwalk on Jan. 15, 2020. He led police on a chase into West Haven. Authorities said the 19-year-old had a knife when they approached him.

His family said he suffered from mental illness.

An attorney for the Soulemane family said the lawsuit was required to preserve the two-year statute of limitations for the negligence claims against police.

Trooper Brian North, who fatally shot Soulemane, the City of West Haven, and other members of law enforcement are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

News 8 reached out to the City of West Haven, Connecticut State Police, the Office of the Chief States Attorney for comment. We are waiting to hear back.