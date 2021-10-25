Leaders announce new manufacturing program New Haven Public Schools

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) and several New Haven leaders celebrated a new manufacturing program coming to New Haven Public Schools.

The six-year, $2 million manufacturing program will give students the opportunity to simultaneously earn a high school diploma and a two-year associate’s degree in manufacturing engineering technology from Gateway Community College.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey join DeLauro at the ceremony at Wilbur Cross High.

DeLauro said, “This is about jobs, this is about young people and jobs and good-paying jobs and they’re an industry where jobs cannot be outsourced. The careers are here…their dreams and aspirations and contribute to our economy.”

Superintendent Tracey added, “This is about engagement and you know when the young people are not engaged not much happens and so we have to engage them on different fronts and this is one of those programs.”

There are over 4,000 manufacturers in Connecticut employing over 160,000 people in our state.

Leaders announce new manufacturing program New Haven Public Schools

