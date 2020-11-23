Legendary New Haven educator celebrated with drive-by parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City community celebrated a legendary New Haven educator Sunday.

Jeffie Frazier is a Louisiana native who came to New Haven and taught in the Elm City’s public schools starting in 1966.

She eventually became principal of the Helene W. Grant School on Goffe Street and later the combined Wexler-Grant.

Sunday was her birthday and her community came together to honor one of their own.

“She led from the African proverb: ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’ And in such, she ensured to implement policies that would provide support and the supporting efforts of our youth in our community,” explained Shenae Draughn, president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. “She is a living legend in the City of New Haven.”

It was a great tribute to a great educator.

