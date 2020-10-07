Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale to close New Haven location

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A popular New Haven restaurant will be closing down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale will close its New Haven location on Oct. 18, which is a week from Sunday.

The seafood restaurant on Long Wharf Drive has been open for eight years. The owners say that deciding to close it was a “difficult but necessary choice.”

The New Haven team posted a letter to their customers on their website explaining their decision, which read in part:

“We have worked very hard for the past 8 months to try and keep the business going. We ultimately realized that the effects of the virus won’t soon go away, and ‘have rippled through our community in ways that deeply affected the Long Wharf business.'”

Lenny and Joe’s has two other locations in Madison and Westbrook. They will remain open year-round and all gift cards purchased at the New Haven restaurant will be accepted at both of those locations.

To read the full letter from Lenny and Joe’s to their customers and for more details on the restaurants, click here.