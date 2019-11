NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As a thank you to our veterans, the Connecticut State Dental Association is offering them their services for free on Friday.

At the Levy Dental Group in New Haven, servicemen and women can come in for a free cleaning, filling or extraction free of charge. You just need to show a military ID.

That’s going on from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday.