NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic New Haven bakery just celebrated a huge milestone.

Libby’s Italian Pastry Shop, which sits on Wooster Street, marked 100 years in business.

The shop opened back in 1932 by Liberato and Guiseppina Dellamura. A century later, it’s still family owned, going four generations strong.

What has changed is the shop itself. They recently renovated the store to give it a more modern, open feel.

“We’re just looking forward to continuing the tradition for years to come, maybe another 100 years for our sons and daughters that we have,” Libby’s shop manager Marc D’Angelo said.

Those traditions include their beloved cannolis, cookies, gelato, and Italian ices.

Libby’s is found right in the heart of New Haven’s Little Italy.

