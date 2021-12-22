Libby’s Italian Pastry Shop in New Haven announces new, modern renovation complete

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven has plenty to offer, including incredible restaurants. One of the city’s staples recently got a long-awaited facelift.

Liberato and Guiseppina Dell’Amura opened Libby’s Italian Pastry Shop on Wooster Street way back in 1922. It’s still family-owned, four generations strong now, and ready to celebrate 100 years.

“We keep everything the same as far as the pastries, cookies, Italian ice,” Marc D’Angelo, Libby’s shop manager said.

“Italian ice is something only me and my brothers know the recipe to, so it’s pretty secret stuff there. We try to keep the same quality products and desserts all the same.”

What’s changed is the shop itself. Updates nicely, but you can still visualize how it was because the footprint is similar. So, the best of both worlds.

“People seem to like the new look. A lot of people, of course, are used to the nostalgia, the old place, and everything. But, at some point, you have to update it and give it a little more of a modern look.”