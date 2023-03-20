WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six libraries in the state have been chosen for a special pilot program to increase access to services.

Libraries Without Borders U.S., the Connecticut State Library, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services have partnered to offer $160,000 to bring library materials to different communities.

In West Haven, the libraries already offer a bookmobile. While the vehicle will be used to expand outreach services, the branches are getting creative.

“I love the idea [of] doing something in a laundromat, cause I think, again, it’s someplace where people of all walks of life come into,” said Colleen Bailie, the executive director of the West Haven Public Library. “So that we may be able to do like a story time there. We may be able to set up for tech help for somebody who can’t make it to the library.”

Bailie would like to see services expanded into the Allington section, which previously closed a branch.

East Hartford, Norwalk, Norwich, Windham and Falls Church in Canaan are also a part of the pilot program.