(From left to right): Captain Jeff Young, Ms. Funteral and Firefighter Paramedic Chris Ziemba

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman went into cardiac arrest earlier this year, but thanks to the Guilford Fire Department, she can now live to tell the story.

On Feb. 16, Guilford firefighters responded to a woman in cardiac arrest around 7 p.m. At the scene, a bystander was performing CPR. Firefighters took over and began advanced life support treatment.

While on the way to the hospital, firefighters said she had a regaining heartbeat and began breathing on her own.

On June 29, the woman — who goes by Ms. Funteral — visited the firehouse and met some of the crew who helped save her life in February.

Those who helped Funteral include Captain Jeff Young, firefighter paramedic Chris Ziemba, firefighter paramedic Jordan Gleason, firefighter paramedic Steve Lapaglia, firefighter EMT Mike Terrio, firefighter EMT Tom Hart, and firefighter EMT Cody Maillet.