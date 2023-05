MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A LIFE STAR helicopter was called on Sunday afternoon to Meriden after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The pedestrian was hit at about 3 p.m. on Oregon Street in the area of Brownstone Ridge. The road was closed, as of about 4 p.m.

The helicopter landed on a field at Platt High School. Police did not immediately know the pedestrian’s condition.

Further details were not immediately available.