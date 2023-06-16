NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Naugatuck Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police said three motorcycles and one motor vehicle were involved in the crash on New Haven Road between Cross Street and Warren Avenue.

Authorities said three adults were transported to Waterbury Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital with serious physical injuries.

Route 63 in Naugatuck will remain shut down while police investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.