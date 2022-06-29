WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two lifeguards sprang into action when they heroically rescued a drowning child on a West Haven beach on Wednesday.

Madison Hobart and Issac Gorske saved the life of an 11-year-old who was actively drowning on Oak Street Beach.

The two lifeguards did not hesitate to act at the first sign of trouble.

“I got off my chair, started running…” Gorske said.

News 8 was told the boy and his friend jumped from the pier and he was struggling to get back to shore.

“Me and Issac just met at a T, right where that kid was. Issac scooped him up with the buoy, we got him onto the board,” Hobart said. “You remember all the training that you went through. You remember everything you go over with your dispatcher. Your ears are ringing, you’re so honed-in on what you’re doing that you don’t even think twice. You know you need to get to the victim, and you need to get them out.”

The child was reported to be safe after the incident. Relief poured over them when they knew this boy was OK.

“I got a thank you from the parents… got a handshake from the dad, it was very nice,” Gorske said.

Lifeguards Madison Hobart and Issac Gorske. (IMAGE CREDIT: The City of West Haven Parks & Recreation Facebook Page)

They said this shows just how important lifeguards are.

“90% of the time, our jobs are preventative, but accidents do happen, and people need to be aware that it’s possible, and that’s why we’re here,” Hobart said.

Following this rescue, they are putting out reminders to make sure everyone stays safe this summer.

“It takes one second for that child to go underwater. You’re dealing with currents and waves, and you don’t want to put yourself in that situation,” said Margaret Ruggiero-Mena, pool and waterfront coordinator, West Haven.

People are also being urged to swim near a lifeguard and know their swimming abilities to ensure they are staying safe.

West Haven, like other communities, is dealing with a lifeguard shortage. If you are interested in joining the team, you are encouraged to apply.