NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Turn off your lights this week to help out 500,000 songbirds that will fly across the state.

The Connecticut Audubon Society urges homeowners to go dark as the birds fly on Monday and Tuesday.

About 2,100 songbirds will fly over New Haven, 2,000 will fly over Bridgeport and 1,700 will fly over Hartford. Most of the state is ranked in the “high” lights out alert level, according to the society.

An estimated 3 million birds passed over the state on Friday — six times as many as forecasted.

Birds can become confused and crash into lighted buildings or circle them until they collapse from exhaustion, according to the society.

Anyone who finds a dead bird is asked to report it online.