MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred overnight on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford.

Officers stated that during one burglary, police were able to interrupt the theft. However, the suspects fled the scene in a stolen black Mercedes.

These investigations are ongoing and police assure the public that there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact the Milford Police Detective Bureau at (203) 877-1465.