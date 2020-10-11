LISTEN: Ansonia firefighter memorial bell rings once again at Webster Hose Memorial Park

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The historic bell at the Ansonia firefighters memorial rings once again.

The bell from the former Farrel Foundry has received a much-needed makeover.

RELATED: How CT leaders are protecting themselves from COVID-19

The bell was regularly used by Farrel Foundry to let workers know when the start and end of their shifts were. The bell was also used to call firefighters to the station.

The 19th-century bell, however, fell silent in 1964 when it was removed from the building and placed at a small park downtown as a monument paying tribute to firefighters.

It’s now sitting in its permanent home at the Webster Hose Memorial Park on Central Street.

Gene Sharkey from the Webster Hose Hook & Ladder Co. said, “We reunited the fire bell, with this park, in the place where all the citizens can recognize all the sacrificed the volunteer fire department in Ansonia has always provided.”

The bell is at the same site as the department’s original location that housed horses for the horse-drawn fire carriage back in 1907.