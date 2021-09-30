Litchfield state’s attorney deems Waterbury officer’s use of force appropriate in 2020 incident where fellow officer was shot accidentally

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury police officer’s use of force has been deemed appropriate in an incident where he accidentally shot a fellow officer last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Judicial District of Litchfield’s state’s attorney.

On Dec. 8, 2020, three Waterbury officers were involved in a stolen car investigation near Marley Place.

Police were looking for a man named Robert Harrison. At the time, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said the officers recognized two SUVs, which were later identified as stolen, coming toward them quickly while they were taking Harrison into custody.

Police said the vehicles struck several police cars, injuring one officer and causing other officers on the scene to feel like they were in danger.

Police said Officer Garrett Pagel, a five-year veteran, fired his gun. One of the rounds struck fellow Officer Charles Mauriello in his chest. Mauriello was wearing a bullet-proof vest, which police said saved his life.

The report said, “Officer Pagel reasonably believed that the use of deadly force was necessary to defend himself, fellow officers and civilians in the immediate area from the imminent use of deadly physical force from the driver of the SUV.”

The Division of Criminal Justice will take no further action against Pagel.