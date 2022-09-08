Litt Ultra Lounge in Waterbury following the fatal shooting on Sept. 3 (Photo by: Burchell Henry, News 8 Photographer)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Litt Ultra Lounge in Waterbury, also known as ‘Lit Ultra Lounge’ or ‘Ultra Lounge’, had its liquor license suspended and doors closed until further notice due to ongoing violence at the nightclub.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) signed a summary suspension for the lounge’s liquor permit on Wednesday, which immediately terminated the premise’s license and closed down the popular nightclub.

Agency officials said the suspension is a result of a tip sent to the DCP Liquor Control Division from the Waterbury Police Department. In a letter, police stated that ongoing violent crimes at the club were draining police resources, and specifically cited an incident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3.

On that date, Waterbury officers said that Litt Ultra Lounge was the scene of a fatal shooting, in which one person was killed and two others were shot and injured. This closely follows another shooting that occurred in February 2022, where the head of security at the club was shot and wounded.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo stated in his letters to DCP that the police department had been forced to assign additional units to patrol the area around the lounge, so they could “maintain an increased” and “almost constant police presence” to attempt to prevent these crimes.

He also noted that there are many residences located above the lounge, which put the people living there in direct danger from the club’s recent string of violent crimes.

Spagnolo wrote that, “The continued operation of Litt Ultra Lounge and the criminal activity that occurs there has a negative impact on both public safety and the quality of life in the City of Waterbury.”

Now the Litt Ultra Lounge is shut down pending proceedings, revocation, or other action, according to DCP.

“Incidents like the one that occurred over Labor Day weekend at Litt Ultra Lounge are a preventable tragedy,” commented DCP Deputy Commissioner Maureen Magnan. “We expect our permittees to take seriously their responsibility to protect public health and safety, and it is clear from this incident and others that Litt Ultra Lounge is unable to maintain its commitment to that responsibility.”

Those with concerns about a liquor permit holder in the State of Connecticut may contact DCP’s Liquor Control Division at (860) 713-6210, or by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov.