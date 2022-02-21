HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tucked away on a dead-end road in Hamden is what may very well be the center of Connecticut’s Italian cheese universe.

The Liuzzi family started making cheese back in Italy in 1832. They brought that expertise to America in the middle of the 20th century, and they’ve been making it under the Liuzzi Cheese label since 1981.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) toured the plant Monday. The facility never closed or laid people off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was your resolve and resilience that really kept these people at work, so for that, we are grateful,” Blumenthal said. “You continue to make people happy in what they ate.”

Most people get that happiness at the longstanding North Haven store. They might not know about the massive expansion of Liuzzi over the past few years. The cheese is now all made at the Hamden plant. There are not a lot of cows around there, however.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge, sometimes, getting things here in Connecticut where we have to ship our product, our milk, in here,” Carmine Durante, Liuzzi’s vice president of sales and marketing, said.

Despite the challenges, they keep growing every year. You can find their products in more than half the country. Despite the growth, Liuzzi is still a family business, with the sixth generation now learning what they do not call a trade.

“It’s more of an art than anything else and showing that you’re really creating something from an empty canvas, basically,” explained Ralph Liuzzi, a fifth-generation cheesemaker. “It’s just rewarding.”

Liuzzi cheese is sold in 28 different states right now, but it may reach 29 after a store in Hawaii recently reached out. They are trying to figure out the shipping right now.