Lively drive-by birthday parade held to celebrate beloved teacher, mentor, woman with MS in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special surprise for a special woman Sunday! Paula – who has Multiple Sclerosis – was supposed to take part in an MS walk Sunday, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So family and friends who make up her MS walk team ‘Paula’s Pride’ held a car parade for her instead! The event made even more meaningful because Sunday was her birthday.

Her loved-ones say she never lets her MS get in the way of being an amazing mom, mentor, and teacher to her students in Fair Haven.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Drive-by birthday parade for Paula, mentor, woman with MS in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-by birthday parade for Paula, mentor, woman with MS in New Haven"

Naugatuck church holds drive-up food drive to replenish depleted food banks in the area

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck church holds drive-up food drive to replenish depleted food banks in the area"

'It's raining black ash': New Haven FD extinguish large brush fire at Tweed Airport

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'It's raining black ash': New Haven FD extinguish large brush fire at Tweed Airport"

Wallingford PD investigating body found, active crime scene near senior center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford PD investigating body found, active crime scene near senior center"

Madison Little League team hoping for summer baseball as tournaments get canceled

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Little League team hoping for summer baseball as tournaments get canceled"

City of New Haven, Vertical Church distribute food to West Rock residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "City of New Haven, Vertical Church distribute food to West Rock residents"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss