Lively drive-by birthday parade held to celebrate beloved teacher, mentor, woman with MS in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special surprise for a special woman Sunday! Paula – who has Multiple Sclerosis – was supposed to take part in an MS walk Sunday, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So family and friends who make up her MS walk team ‘Paula’s Pride’ held a car parade for her instead! The event made even more meaningful because Sunday was her birthday.

Her loved-ones say she never lets her MS get in the way of being an amazing mom, mentor, and teacher to her students in Fair Haven.