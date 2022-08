EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The annual “Lobsterpalooza” hosted by the East Haven Chamber of Commerce is once again being held.

Lobsterpalooza 2020 is being held Wednesday night August 17 at Anthony’s Oceanview, 450 Lighthouse Road, New Haven from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets for the event are 75 dollars and must be purchased before the event. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Due to the increase in food prices the Chamber of Commerce asks each guest to make a choice of either Lobster or steak.