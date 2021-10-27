Local attorney challenges middle school students to collect 2,000 cans in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A challenge has been issued to some middle school students in East Haven.

Local attorney Joe Zullo is raising the bar in his annual challenge to students at Joseph Melillo Middle School, calling on them to collect 2,000 canned goods instead of the usual 1,000.

He said this twist helps mark the fifth year of the challenge.

If the students succeed, Zullo will donate $2,000 to the school’s parent-teacher committee.

All of those cans will help stock local food pantry shelves, and to top it off, the class that collects the most cans will get a pizza and ice cream party.