Local businesses showcase at CT Food Launchpad Night in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local businesses were showcased at the Connecticut Food Launchpad Night in New Haven Monday.

Emerging Connecticut food brands had a chance to connect with wholesale buyers from grocery stores and restaurants Monday night.

The event was held at Atticus Market on Orange Street. Twelve vendors had five minutes to pitch their business and introduce their products to the audience.

Reed Immer, the sales and marketing director for Atticus Market, told News 8, “We would love to help these Connecticut food entrepreneurs get their products into large grocers in the region…We know they’re excited to get their hands on local food products so were hoping we could serve as a bridge between these emerging food brands and these larger grocers to find something special exclusivity products.”

All of the participants were picked because they say they are ready to take the next step in their business and sell in places like a grocery store or restaurant.