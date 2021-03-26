Local chapter of Vice President Harris’ sorority excitingly await her visit to CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– When Vice President Kamala Harris was elected to the second highest office in the nation members of the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority took to the street in New Haven to celebrate.

On Friday, members also gathered wearing their pink and green to talk about the Vice President’s trip to the Elm City.

“Delighted is an understatement,” said Shenae Draughn, President of the Theta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in New Haven. Draughn is hoping Harris who is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha will see the city’s efforts to provide quality affordable housing and equality to city residents.

“How apropos that she is here today because we are… there’s a hearing at the state level to declare racism as a public health crisis,” said Draughn.

Because of security and other reasons the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha were not able to personally and officially welcome the vice president to the Elm City but they hope she still gets the message of just how proud they are of her.

“Our sorority says we are to provide service to all mankind and she is standing up to that model,” said Draughn.

Some members have met the VP before while on vacation on Martha’s Vineyard and at NAACP events which is where Dori Dumas took a picture with her.

“The person you see on TV that’s the person she is. That’s the work she’s been doing,” said Dumas who is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the president of the Greater New Haven NAACP. “This is not new to her she’s been doing it for years and I believe that she really wants what’s best for our country for all people.”

No in-person meetings for these ladies Friday, but maybe next time.

“Hopefully. Yes,” said Draughn with a laugh.