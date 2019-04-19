Local clergy meet with Hamden mayor, police chief to address officer-involved shooting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The officer-involved shooting by Hamden and Yale police that left a young woman injured, is sparking anger in the community.
Dozens of protesters took to the streets of New Haven on Thursday night, demanding answers and the release of police body and dash cam video.
Another protest is planned for Friday night.
Local clergy gathering now for meeting with #Hamden mayor & police chief. #YalePoliceShooting #HamdenPoliceShooting #PaulAndStephanie .@WTNH #CTnews pic.twitter.com/7RekaqIyAd— Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) April 19, 2019
On Friday morning, several local pastors went to the Hamden Town Hall for an update on the investigation from the mayor and top police officials.
"Anytime that Hamden comes into New Haven they will notify New Haven. Second thing is that Hamden police, all of their officers will go through urban trauma training. Then they will go through deescalation training," said Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber.
News 8's Mario Boone has more in the video above.
