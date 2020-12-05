Local CT musician uses CD sales to give back to organizations in need

Conn. (WTNH) — Sal Anastasio is mostly home for the holidays. Like most musicians, COVID-19 has caused nothing but cancellations for most entertainers.

So, Anastasio decided to record a holiday CD. He chose two independent adult daycares and two animal shelters in the area. For $20, anyone wishing to purchase a CD gets to choose which venue their money goes to.

“The job satisfaction doing this is off the charts. I can’t imagine anything I ever did before this that gave me such a rush. Such a feeling of satisfaction,” Anastasio said.

For thirty years, East Haven’s Anastasio was a banker, having spent twenty of those years in management. In 2011, a merger and subsequent layoff left Anastasio looking for a career change.

“On the advice of my dear friend John Paolillo, he said you might be pretty good at doing this,” Anastasio said. “Go to hospice as a volunteer.”

So he did. What Paolillo, a fine musician in his own right, knew is that Anastasio was a good piano player as a kid. For the last nine years, the former banker became a full-time musician. He plays mostly senior venues.

“I kind of became one of the poster boys for, ‘You could be over 50-years-old and reinvent yourself,'” Anastasio said.

The second piece of this is for the seniors. In his database, Anastasio has all of the facilities he has played since 2011. He will make his CD available to the residents.

In a short time, Anastasio has raised $100,000. The facilities you can have your money sent to are Orchard House in Branford, Clelian Center in Hamden, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford or Animal Haven in North Haven.