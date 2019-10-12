Local immigrant activist groups demand name change of Christopher Columbus School

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A festival and protest to change the Columbus Day holiday to “Indigenous People’s Day” is happening Saturday.

Local immigrant activist groups are hosting the event. They’re rallying to change the name of the Christopher Columbus School in New Haven.

They recognize this day in Latin America. It’s meant to remember the genocide that began with the arrival of Columbus in 1492.

The festival starts at 2:00 p.m. on Mill Street. They will march from there to the middle school at 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Local immigrant activist groups demand name of Christopher Columbus School to be changed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local immigrant activist groups demand name of Christopher Columbus School to be changed"

New store at Brass Mill Commons

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New store at Brass Mill Commons"

Grand opening for new store in Brass Mill Commons

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand opening for new store in Brass Mill Commons"

Man who made New Haven Puerto Rican Festival online threat due back in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man who made New Haven Puerto Rican Festival online threat due back in court"

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro to host roundtable on women's rights in the workplace

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro to host roundtable on women's rights in the workplace"

Orange police officer struck by car while trying to help another driver

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Orange police officer struck by car while trying to help another driver"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss