Local immigrant activist groups demand name change of Christopher Columbus School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A festival and protest to change the Columbus Day holiday to “Indigenous People’s Day” is happening Saturday.

Local immigrant activist groups are hosting the event. They’re rallying to change the name of the Christopher Columbus School in New Haven.

They recognize this day in Latin America. It’s meant to remember the genocide that began with the arrival of Columbus in 1492.

The festival starts at 2:00 p.m. on Mill Street. They will march from there to the middle school at 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening.