Local radio show co-host to live in a box for 24-hours for charity

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pair of Connecticut radio hosts are hosting a 24-hour event to raise money for their annual toy drive.

AJ, of the popular morning team “Chaz and AJ,” will be living in a plexiglass box from 9 a.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday. He will be listening to one song chosen by listeners on repeat. That song? “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by the Tokens.

Over the last 17 years, Chaz and AJ have raised over $1.5 million in toys and cash for local children’s charities through their annual toy drive.

