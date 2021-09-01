Local rehab health care center organizes beauty pageant for senior citizens

New Haven

by: WTNH staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has been serving the Greater New Haven area for more than 40 years. Providing support to those who have health challenges, illnesses from the nature of advancing age. But there is joy and fun to be found and had at Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center!

Marketing and Outreach Director, Melissa Marici and Marketing and Outreach Manager, Michelle Riley share the details of Connecticut’s Ms. Golden Girl Senior Pageant.

For more details go to hamdenhealthcare.com

