You can still get your retail fix: local retailers make changes in-store to protect customers amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Retailers are reexamining how they do business amid the pandemic. But don’t worry, getting your retail therapy in the middle of COVID can still be done.

Places like Macy’s and Target are extending return deadlines, and in downtown New Haven a few boutiques just opened up Wednesday and are going the extra mile to lure you into their store.

News 8 checked in with the owner of Dwell and Idiom, Kimberly Pedrick. Her stores are right downtown and she just opened up Wednesday.

Not only does everyone have to wear a mask, but she also has the hand sanitizer out, and the plexiglass installed at the counter. She’s also making sure customers can still try clothing on, which many big retailers are not offering right now.

So if an item has been worn she says it will be off the floor for 48 hours. Then, steamed, before it can be sold. They’re also extending their return deadlines if folks don’t feel comfortable trying something on in the store.

I’ve also taken out fixturing at Idiom to allow for more space to move about and give the six feet. We’re also minimizing the use of credit card terminals. There’s less contact with the customer for that. – Kimberly Pedrick/Owner of Idiom, Dwell

She says if it will make a customer more comfortable they’re even willing to shut down the store for private appointments. Plus, they’re still offering curbside.