WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A world of graphic design is being offered to a group of local students this summer.

The Summer Studio is in its second year and sponsored by the University of New Haven in conjunction with the American Institute of Graphic Arts and Haddad & Partners.

“These are art school kids who are passionate about drawing, passionate about painting. We want to teach them graphic design is a viable career option for them,” said D.J. Haddad, Haddad & Partners founder and creative director.

Participating in the free four-week program are 10 high school students from New Haven and West Haven.

“I like coming up with ideas and concepts for characters. So, I thought this would help me come up with banners and mascots,” said Gabrielle Dolly, an Amistad High student.

The hands-on experience allows students to build a portfolio and be taught by some of the best in the graphic design industry.

“The advantage of this program is that they walk out with three college credits from the University of New Haven that can be transferred anywhere, or if they want to come here in the future, those credits will also be accepted,” said Guy-Serge Emmanuel, University of New Haven arts and design chair.

It is also a chance for that industry to meet its next generation of potential leaders.

“You need an eye for design, you have color sense, you have a sense of composition,” Haddad said. “These kids are going to come and they’re going to naturally have that.”

Students will attend classes three days a week for the next four weeks. They will be given a Microsoft laptop to log assignments.

The program is valued at around $5,500 but in many ways, it’s priceless.