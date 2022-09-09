MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Carol Haase from Milford had been planning a trip to London for a long time. She’s a big fan of the royals and wanted to take her kids to London to see Buckingham Palace. What they wound up with instead was an up-close encounter with the new king.

They were at Buckingham Palace on Thursday when the crowd was wowed by a double rainbow about the same time as the Queen’s passing was announced.

“All of a sudden a double rainbow came out while we were standing there so, again not knowing what was going on yet,” Haase said. “Now we know so it was pretty surreal.”

Because of the death of the Queen, Haase’s plans changed.



“They closed everything down so they cancelled our tour, we weren’t able to go, so we said, ‘Oh lets just go hang out at the palace.'”

When they arrived at the Palace, there was a lot of commotion, and Haase’s husband was home in Connecticut watching on TV. He called and told her the King was headed their way.

There he was, King Charles III, alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, just a few feet away.

“We thought that we were initially going to see Harry,” Haase said. “But then the king and the queen consort showed up, its insane. History right in front of you.”

She said “it was right smack in front of our face, and it was awesome.”

Haase and her kids said the mood is somber in London, so the tone of their trip was changed. However, their up-close brush with history is something that will be with them a lifetime.

“There was even someone saying, ‘You live here for 50 years and you never get to see a royal,'” Haase said. “We were there for a day.”

Haase and her kids will be in London until Tuesday. They plan to take in more of the once-in-a-lifetime events, being held there in honor of the late Queen.