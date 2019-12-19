Long-time restaurant in Waterbury closing; some blame city redevelopment project

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tower Grill in Waterbury is shutting down its doors after more than 60 years in business in the Brass City.

Christmas decorations are all over the restaurant but people are not feeling the holiday spirit.

Edith Fetahu is a waitress at Tower Grill, and, like many others, she is about to lose her job.

“I don’t know where any of us are gonna find a job right now,” she said.

Fetahu and five other full-time waitresses will soon be looking for a new job. The diner, which was established in 1955, is shutting its doors for good on Christmas Eve.

Longtime customers, too, will miss this place.

“We started coming here when we were in high school — my husband and I — we weren’t married then but we were going out,” said Jean Watson, Tower Grill customer. “We came here after our dates — dancing, skating. It was jamming here when we were kids.”

The owner told News 8 the decision to close was not easy. He says there were issues with the landlord and construction that he says has bulldozed 20-30 parking spots.

“The original construction was from 1955 and it’s fallen into neglect,” said owner Pete Cotsoradis. “We’re a high turnover type of operation. Low margins, high volume, and that type of parking situation does not mesh with how we do business.”

The construction — planned by the landlord — is to improve the Freight Street corridor to attract more business to downtown Waterbury.

Cotsoradis said the restaurant is located “at the heart of the Waterbury redevelopment project.”

News 8 reached out to Mayor O’Leary for comment, but no one was available.

But here’s what Mayor O’Leary said about plans to improve the Freight Street corridor when he was trying to lure Amazon to build their second headquarters here:

“We’ve been putting brand new utilities in this road. We can build anything to accommodate just about any facility.”

While some call this progress for the city, others are unsure it’s worth the loss of city staples like Tower Grill.