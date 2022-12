NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A big collaboration will give some students more opportunities to get involved in the arts. The Long Wharf Theatre is partnering with Southern Connecticut State University.

The partnership will offer SCSU students opportunities like new internships, hands-on learning experiences and student discounts for productions.

The company is already working on its next big show ‘The Crucible,’ which will be staged at SCSU’s John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts.