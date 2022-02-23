NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After 57 years, the Long Wharf Theatre is moving out of its longtime home in New Haven.

Its next chapter will focus on artists, collaborators and the communities it serves. Instead of performances happening out of the facility, they will work with other organizations to put on shows.

In the fall of 2023, the theatre will begin a new model that includes a theatre hub and a network of partner venues and organizations throughout the city of New Haven.

News 8 was told the change will help the theatre save on overhead expenses and allow the entire city to be its stage.

Artistic Director Jacob Padron said this will happen in phases over the next several years.

“As we think about how we reach more people and more communities, it’s going to be twofold, it’s going to allow us to do that I think in a really meaningful way and it’s going to actually help with overhead costs because as I said maintaining the building is incredibly expensive.”

Padron also said funding to make this happen will come from the board of directors, donors and cash reserves.

When they do branch out, News 8 was told the options are endless. They plan on performing at other stages, museums and universities throughout the city.

“The story of Long Wharf Theatre is still being written and we hope that everyone will come on the journey with us,” Padron said.

Their lease ends in June.