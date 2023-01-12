C/2022 E3 (not pictured) is a rare comet that hasn’t been spotted near Earth for the past 50,000 years. (Getty Images)

For the first time in 50,000 years, Connecticut residents will have the chance to see something a little different in the night sky. The comet, which gives off a green light, is named “C/2022 E3 (ZTF).” It will make its closest appearance to the sun, known as perihelion. It’ll also make its closest approach to Earth, or its perigee, on February 2 when it passes the planet at 26 million miles.

According to space.com, the comet has not been visible on Earth since the last ice age.

NASA noted that the brightness of the comet is “notoriously unpredictable,” and as of right now, there’s no certainty that the comet will make a strong, visible appearance. However, NASA said the comet has grown significantly brighter since December, so stargazers may have a chance to catch a glimpse.

So, how do you spot the green comet?

Connecticut residents should check out the night sky, facing the northeastern horizon, around 11:20 p.m. For best results, use either binoculars or a telescope.

A free livestream can be viewed via the Virtual Telescope Project’s YouTube.

Those who are unable to catch the comet Thursday night can still see it before it’s gone; it will be visible in the morning sky throughout January, specifically on January 21 during the new moon phase when the sky is dark.