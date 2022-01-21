Looking back on Meat Loaf’s Connecticut connections

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rock superstar Meat Loaf had several connections to Connecticut. He lived in the state for years.

He died Thursday at 74.

Local tributes are pouring in, including from Governor Ned Lamont, who is a big music fan.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Aday, lived a quiet, suburban life in Redding, raising kids and coaching softball there along with in Westport and Stamford where he was known as “Coach Meat.”

By all accounts, he loved living in Connecticut and would often perform at local venues, including Toad’s Place in New Haven.

“The first time I met him we were both in the men’s room, I said ‘how you doing,’ ‘good how you doing,’ I’m not joking we were both standing at the urinals,” said Brian Phelps, owner of Toad’s Place.

Meat Loaf also played fantasy football with people in the state including the dean of the communications school at Quinnipiac University, who was later invited backstage at a concert where he met his fantasy opponent.

“After the concert, my son and I went to the dressing room to meet him and we spent an hour talking fantasy sports, not music or concert, he wanted to talk fantasy sports,” said Chris Roush.

There is no word yet on his funeral arrangements.